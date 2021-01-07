Sheri Swenson

Sheri R. Swenson
February 4, 1965 - December 20, 2020
Sheri Renee Swenson, 55, Bruno, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1965 in Norfolk, Virginia to Ronald and Joan Wilson. Sheri grew up in the Norfolk area graduating from Norfolk High School. On March 24, 1987, Sheri married Zane Swenson. They lived in the state of Virginia; Milwaukee, WI; and later Willow River and Bruno. Sheri was a homemaker and Mom through the years. She loved collecting angels and old dolls. Sheri cherished her time with her best buddy: Zola Kay Lynn and her family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Lejen Renee Swenson; her sister: Joan; and her parents: Ronald Wilson and Joan Buttrey.
Sheri will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years: Zane; two sons: Ronald (Charles Maki) Swenson of Asheville, NC and Zane E. Swenson of Bruno; three brothers: Ronnie, Randy, and Brian; three sisters: Vickie, Kelly, and Robin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Bruno Cemetery, Bruno.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.