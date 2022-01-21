Steven Bolechowski
January 9, 1949 - January 15, 2022
Steven Bolechowski, age 73, died peacefully on January 15, 2022 in Minneapolis.
Steve was born in Frille, West Germany and with his parents and sister, immigrated to the United States in 1949. He grew up in Sandstone, Minnesota later moving with the family to Minneapolis. He enlisted in the United States Army right after high school, spending time overseas in the Vietnam War. He earned the U.S. Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and Expert Badge Machine Gun with Rifle Bar. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree from Pillsbury Baptist College. Steve always said, “My ministry is to the streets of south Minneapolis to those in the most need.” After several careers, he opted to become a cab driver with Red & White taxi. For over 30 years, with several bibles on the dashboard, he picked up passengers and mingled with people from all walks of life on the streets of Minneapolis spreading the word of God. Part of his ministry ranged in helping others financially, with food or other goods. It was his joy, it was his mission, it was his life!
Steve loved to travel and traveled throughout the United States and Canada and later took trips to the Ukraine and the Holy Land, comfortable speaking many foreign languages.
He loved fishing, playing his guitar, singing, reading his Bible, journaling mini sermons and ministering to whomever he encountered on the streets, in restaurants or bars or the various food banks he frequented.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeremiah Nelson Bolechowski, Joshua Nelson, his three sisters, Marcie Mosher, Anne Van Abel and Rose Plocher and his two brothers, James and Daniel Bolechowski, several nieces, nephews and extended family in the Ukraine, France, Russia and Poland. Preceded in death by brothers Andy, Jaroslaw and his parents, Andrew and Janina.
Commemoration services will be held at the Marie Sandvik Center and Kehilat Sar Shalom.
Marie Sandvik Commemoration: Friday, January 21 4 p.m. 1112 E. Franklin Ave., Mpls., MN 55404 tel: 612-870-9617.
Kehilat Sar Shalom Commemoration: January 29, 2 p.m. 2734 Rhode Island Ave. S., Mpls., MN 55426 tel: 952-405-6760
Memorials preferred to: Marie Sandvik Center.
Cards and Sentiments to: Washburn McGreavy Funeral Home www.washburn-mcreavy.com or Bolechowski Family
Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
