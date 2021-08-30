Steven H. Klumb
Steven Henry Klumb, age 62, of Finlayson, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn. with his loving family by his side.
Steve’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be held August 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Memorial Drive Bible Fellowship, 67331 Highway 23, Askov, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fishing For Life (fishingforlife.org), First Tee Minnesota (https://www.firstteeminnesota.org/), Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Assoc., Forkhorns Youth Camps (https://mndeerhunters.com/what-we-do/forkhorn-camps).
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
