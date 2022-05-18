Steven L. Gervais
October 29, 1945 - May 6, 2022
Steven Leonard Gervais, Age 76, of Coon Rapids, Minn. passed away at St. Anthony Nursing Home on May 6, 2022. Steven was born on October 29, 1945, to Leonard and Lily (Bowen) Gervais in Sandstone, Minn. He grew up in the Sandstone area with his siblings where he attended school. On June 20, 1970, Steven married Melanie Heckman. Steve moved several times, but always stayed in the state of Minnesota. He started out living in Minneapolis, then moved to New Brighton before settling with Melanie in Coon Rapids. Steve was a lifelong member of the local Fraternal Order of the Eagles. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, wood crafting and visiting with friends and family.
Steven is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lily: sister Joann Severin, niece Brenda Severin; Father and Mother-in-law, Allen and Vanda Heckman; brother-in-law Alfred Allen; nephew Scott Kendall; and numerous aunts and uncles. Steven is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Melanie; his sisters Mary Jo Allen, Dorothy Kendall, Connie Nelson, Sandra Treland and brother Timothy, sisters-in-law Denise and Terry Heckman as well as nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Steven at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone, Minn. Visitation will be he held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Spring Park Cemetery following the service. There will be a light luncheon at the funeral home following interment.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorials can be made out to St Anthony Nursing Home where Steve received excellent care or directly to Melanie Gervais.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
