Thomas E. Helfman
May 20, 1947 - January 20, 2022
Thomas Edward Helfman, 74, longtime resident of Sturgeon Lake, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Duluth. He was born in Minneapolis, Minn. on May 20, 1947 to Edward and Lillian (Johnson) Helfman.
He grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from Edison High School in 1965. Four years later, in 1969, Tom obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts with an emphasis on electronics from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. He worked numerous jobs afterward, primarily teaching junior high industrial education in Illinois where he met his wife, Pat Endress. The couple moved to Moose Lake where they got married on July 12, 1971. To their union, four children were born: Scott, Beth, Bonnie and Sarah. In 1974, Tom and Pat opened Timberline Campground in Sturgeon Lake. They owned and operated the campground together with pride. After Pat’s death in 1994, Tom continued to run the campground for a short while before selling it to its new owners. On March 7, 1998, Tom married Mary Kay Allison in Moose Lake. For many years, Tom was very active in local government. In his spare time, Tom could be found tinkering with computers and electronics of all sorts. He loved trains and enjoyed numerous trips across our country. Tom was known for keeping up on current events. He had a special place in his heart for the little town of Sturgeon Lake. He will surely be missed by his family and countless friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, in 1994 and his wife, Mary, in 2020; and his parents, Edward and Lillian Helfman.
His memory will be cherished by his children, Scott (Marsha) Helfman, Beth (Jonathan) Helfman, Bonnie (Chris) Deehr and Sarah (John) Molinari; grandchildren, Myca, Sonja, Sophia, Brynlee and Veronica; and lifelong friend, Alan Cunningham.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 3- 6: p.m. in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
