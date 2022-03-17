William Jurek
May 23, 1941 - March 11, 2022
William “Bill” Jurek, 80, Sturgeon Lake, died Friday, March 11, 2022 in Essentia Health, Moose Lake. He was born on May 23, 1941 in Moose Lake to Florian and Mary Jurek. He attended school in Kettle River and later in Moose Lake. Bill served in the Army National Guard for six years. On April 26, 1975, Bill married Margaret Zieman in Sturgeon Lake. Bill worked for Diamond Match for over 20 years. He later worked at his sawmill on his property. Bill liked working on his tractors, doing crosswords and will be remembered for being an excellent story teller. Bill had great pride in keeping his vehicles meticulously clean and his yard perfectly manicured! His greatest love was his family and he truly adored his grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Florian and Mary Jurek; and seven siblings: Bernard, Leonard, Marcy, Mary, Josephine, Regina and an infant sister.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Margaret; three children: DelRose Lake, Douglas (Jackie) Knutson and Darnell Mosbek; five grandchildren: Lucas Lake, Theresa (Josh) Kost, Nicole Straw, Joshua (Whitney) Knutson and Sara (Tyler) Cottrell; eight great grandchildren: Makayla, Kendra, Chase, Emily, Daniel, Athena, Kalista and Bennett; five siblings: Ted Jurek, Ed (Kathy) Jurek, Chet (Gloria) Jurek, Julie (Chuck) Pfluger and Caroline (Rick) Hanson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the noon funeral service on Friday, March 18, 2022 in West Side Church, Kettle River. Spring Burial will be in West Side Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
