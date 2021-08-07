D
ID YOU KNOW there is one county in the State of Minnesota where graduating students in public and private schools get a two‑year free tuition to a community college?
The Frandsen Family Foundation announced recently two years at the Pine Technical and Community College will be free for those graduating from high school in 2021 and 2022 from Pine City High School and private high schools.
In cooperation with the county stimulus funds, there will also be work force training in Pine County at the college.
Along with free tuition, $1,000 will be available to each student for required books.
This is an example of what foundations can provide and are doing.
This is the only county in the State of Minnesota that I am aware of that is providing such a program for technical training to fill the voids in the job market.
The Frandsen family owns numerous banks throughout Minnesota and are generous to their communities.
FROM OUR NATIONAL Newspaper Association comes the message this week that slower, more expensive mail is in store for the U.S.
The postal service is ready with its plan to slow down the mail and implement aggressive price increases according to the regulatory commission.
Planned increases in postage will cost periodicals like this newspaper mailed to you an increase of nearly 9%. There was a 1.5% increase earlier this year.
This slower service could be another step in the downward spiral of the postal service. Those who may suffer the most are in rural areas with community newspapers like this one. All this means subscription prices will have to go up.
KATHY AND I were at the summer board meeting of the Minnesota Newspaper Association at Giants Ridge Resort at Biwabik. While there Chris Knight, publisher at Virginia, had arranged a tour of the PolyMet mine. The bus tour was hosted by Bruce Richardson of Corporate Communications. This Minnesota- based publicly traded company has plans to process copper, nickel and cobalt out of ore tailings once their permitting is complete, which is now in the tenth year of process.
This Duluth Complex discovery was made in 1940 and the NorthMet deposit discovery in 1969. The mine and processing site would utilize the abandoned Erie mine. As of December 31, 2020, $462 million has been invested in the project which started in 2006. The economic annual return benefit is expected to be $515 million and add 1,000 jobs direct and spin-off.
Full carbon technologies are growing the nickel demand and platinum group metals.
These are all critical minerals that will be necessary to meet national and global climate goals for clean energy technology according to the information shared with us.
We also had a brief tour of a 1/3 mile long concentrator that was used for crushing iron ore and bringing it to the taconite form.
Iron mining in Minnesota today uses taconite to strengthen recycled steel which is used for everyday products, from refrigerators to dishwashers.
Minnesota iron mines account for 80% of the first pour steel in the U.S.
The Minnesota Newspaper Association past president’s meeting also included Matt McMillan, CEO of the Johnson group of newspapers, as well as Wade Weber, former publisher of the Kanabec Publications and currently advisor to the corporation, from Mora, Minnesota.
POLCO DID A survey on what should be the Wisconsin state cheese. 43% said yes to Colby, 38% not any one cheese. Colby cheese dates back to 1885 from the city of Colby, Wisconsin.
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, MN and co-owner of Northstar Media. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
