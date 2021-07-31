L
ife is a constant adventure and the last year was a whopper. Besides being essentially grounded due to the pandemic, my baby girl was pregnant with twins, I changed jobs, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and saw my boyfriend’s father die from COVID-19.
This year I am exploring Pine County and finding what it has to offer, traveling a little bit and am a Nana to twin girls. This year is much more fun.
I can’t believe my five-year-old, no, 12-year-old, hmmm, not right either. How can my daughter be old enough to have kids when I’m still in my 30s...or was it 40s? Well, I never liked math anyhow.
The girls almost made it full term. They were both a little under six pounds at birth, but are growing quickly at five weeks old.
They are not identical, but I can tell them apart by their behaviors rather than looks at this point. Cammi is quieter and observes everything, while Scarlett seems to be a little colicky and fusses often from an upset tummy. They both love to be held and talked to. Neither complains about my singing...yet.
The kids (parents) were overwhelmed at first, as many new parents are. My son-in-law’s workplace offers several weeks paternity leave for dads, which was a great help to them. Family and friends stepped forward to stop by and help from several hours to overnights.
My son-in-law’s co-workers also set up a food train to help the exhausted and appreciative couple.
I am amazed at the inventions to help new parents since I was one so many years ago.
No more plastic liner bags in bottles or warming bottles in the microwave. I was introduced to a butt wipe warmer as well as a bottle warmer, which warms the milk more evenly. The baby car seats and strollers are definitely an upgrade from the ones my babies used.
However, babies are still the same. They love to snuggle with their Nana and I think they recognize me already. It’s still fun to dress them up in adorably tiny clothes and add a headband with a bow or some type of adornment, like I did with my own daughter.
I look forward to long conversations, many laughs and sleepovers with the girls in the coming years. But for now, I’ll enjoy the newborn smells and sounds, well, most of them.
Jamie Lund is a reporter for Northstar Media, including the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier, Askov Amercan and Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be reached at news@hinckleynews.com.
