Wow, Thanksgiving is here already! Where did the year go?
It’s the time of year to tell what we are thankful for. This year, more than most, I have so much to be thankful for. For starters, my health. I wrote a few months back about my experience with renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). Last week I had my first post op CT scan, and it came back clear. No signs of the cancer showing at all. I am also very grateful for the doctors and nurses that helped me through that situation.
My family, I am more than grateful for my amazing family. My husband, daughter, my kids that may not be biologically mine, but man would I be lost without them all. Then there are those beautiful granddaughters of mine…I think I am most thankful for them. They are truly the things that have blessed me the most this year. There is also my “sister” Jen, we have been friends since we were five years old. No matter how much time goes by between visits, we pick right back up where we left off. She has always been there for me and I try my hardest to do the same for her.
My friends, I have some of the best friends in the world. Some are newer and some have been around for years, either way I have been blessed.
Work, I am so thankful that through a pandemic where many people were not able to work, I had a job. Not just any job, but one that I love. One with the best co-workers and management a person could ask for. Thank you all for the support and words of encouragement you have given me over these past months.
Last, but never least...I am forever grateful to you, our readers. You have called, emailed and sent your story ideas and support over this past year. We are so thankful for you!
We sincerely hope you have an amazing holiday weekend with time spent with family and friends. Thank you again for your support this past year. Be safe and count your blessings, not just today but everyday,
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.