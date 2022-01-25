A couple of summers ago, I was visiting Anchorage, Alaska. Because of the time difference and it was still light out around 11:30 p.m., I was having a hard time sleeping, so I decided to go for a walk downtown.
This wasn’t the first time walking around Anchorage near midnight for me. About 15 years before, I spent part of a summer working in Alaska when I was in the Air Force. I recalled that it was a rowdy town, with many of the bars loud and at capacity that time of night.
Fifteen years later I was surprised to see that the local bars were quiet and not as full as I had remembered from my military days. After walking for a while, I finally spotted a location that was noisy and packed with people. There was a bouncer outside the door and many people were loitering in front, and people were lined up on the sidewalk to get in. As I got closer, I was shocked to find out that it was not a bar; rather, it was a marijuana dispensary. I later learned that Alaska had legalized marijuana in 2014.
The experience made me think about how the conversation around marijuana has changed over the years. As a child of the 80s, I remember being bombarded by Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign in school, and lawmakers who pushed tough stances on drugs. Decades later, many of those same lawmakers have pushed for decriminalization of drug crimes and legalization of marijuana, often claiming that prisons and jails are bursting at the seams with marijuana offenders while eyeing potential marijuana sales tax revenue.
My purpose for writing this is not to wade into the legalization debate – I have nothing new to add to it, and my job is to enforce the law, not write it. I thought it would be more helpful to clear up some marijuana legal myths, at least from the Pine County side of it.
Myth 1: Marijuana makes up a large percentage of criminal drug convictions.
This is untrue. In the last three years, my office has prosecuted 500 felony methamphetamine cases, 150 felonies involving other drugs (mainly heroin and other opiates), and 14 felony marijuana cases. Those 14 cases were the results of five large marijuana grow operations, not personal possession cases.
To understand why there are so few felony marijuana cases and why none of the 14 individuals ended up in prison, it’s helpful to understand marijuana law in Minnesota. Marijuana possession at any amount 42.5 grams or less (deemed a “small amount” under law) is a petty misdemeanor. A petty misdemeanor is not a crime under Minnesota law because a violator cannot go to jail for a petty misdemeanor or be placed on probation; rather, the consequence is a fine, much like a speeding ticket. The 2022 payable fine for marijuana possession is $50 (the state’s surcharges bring it up to $135). A payable fine means that if you pay the fine, you’ll never see the inside of a courtroom.
It’s an odd quirk of Minnesota law that if you possess anything over 42.5 grams of marijuana (deemed a “large amount”), it goes from a petty misdemeanor straight to a felony. If you’re caught with a large amount (42.5 grams is a lot of marijuana – imagine a large sandwich bag stuffed full and bursting at the seams with pot), you’ll likely be charged with a felony possession, but you’ll likely not end up with a drug conviction. A first-time felony marijuana drug possession case is “diverted” under Minnesota law. Diversion is a process where a person is placed in a program or a probation-like status for a period of time, and as long as the conditions of the program are met, the case is dismissed when the time expires. A typical condition is that the violator attends treatment or obtains a chemical dependency assessment. It’s rare for a violator to serve jail time in a diversion case.
Myth 2: Minnesota prisons and jails are clogged with marijuana offenders.
This is untrue too. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, drug offenses accounted for 1,443 inmates, which was 17 percent of the prison population in 2020. Of those inmates, 39 were there because of a marijuana offense (by contrast 1,012 inmates were there for methamphetamine offenses). Those 39 inmates accounted for only 0.46 percent of the total inmate population. Under Minnesota sentencing laws, a person would end up in prison on a marijuana charge only after numerous prior felony convictions or multiple failures at probation (also with prior convictions).
At the local level, if you follow the Pine County jail roster, you’ll notice inmates booked under the charge: “Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 – Not Small Amount Marijuana.” That does not mean the person is there because of a marijuana charge – it’s simply the statutory name for a drug felony. The typical inmate booked under that charge is there because of possession of methamphetamine or heroin, not marijuana.
Myth 3: People are in prison longer for marijuana possession than for sex offenses.
I’ve seen this comment on Facebook a few times – it’s untrue. The minimum prison sentence for a 1st degree sex crime with no other criminal history is 144 months. The maximum prison sentence in a 5th degree marijuana possession case is 25 months (keep in mind that 25 months would not come into play until the person has had a felony criminal history longer than my arm).
This is not meant to be a treatise on marijuana laws. I understand that federal law and laws in other states may be quite different. My only purpose is to look at statistics from the Pine County level. And to reminisce about Alaska.
