C
ongratulations graduates, you did it! Young people are notoriously resilient, you are resilient.
Whether you are graduating high school or college, it has been a unique experience that you will remember for the rest of your life.
The world came to a standstill as we tried to figure out how to best handle the new virus making the rounds, person to person, then country to country. Everything we took for granted ground to a halt. Stores closed, sporting events were canceled mid playoffs and schools were closed.
You learned to navigate distance learning software, were denied traditional school events, sports and other activities.
The word “unpredictable” sums up the 2020-2021 school year as well as life in general. It started out promising but proceeded like a roller coaster full of ups and downs and fast turns. But you held on tight.
Terms such as in-person, distance learning and hybrid learning model became commonplace. But you learned how to cope and problem solve. You made masks and donated them as well as came up with new ways to volunteer. There was a sense of loss of your expected path to graduation, but you rose to the occasion and invented new ways of doing things. COVID-19 was just another obstacle on the road of life and you veered around it and kept going.
Go out into the world knowing you are capable. Channel your inner energy and explore new places, whether it’s a nearby restaurant or a foreign country, just go. Take a road trip with your friends and go to a concert, sporting event or whatever and make lifelong memories. Just be a teenager or young adult, this is the only chance you get. Soon enough you will have adult responsibilities, such as a job and a mortgage, marriage and new babies, maybe even twins.
It’s okay to make mistakes. Life is a process we learn as we go. Pick yourself up and move forward. Take the lessons you’ve learned during the last year and bring them with you as you meet new challenges in life. Take care of yourselves and try to help others along the way as best as you can. You are the class of 2021!
Jamie Lund is a reporter for Northstar Media, including the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier, Askov Amercan and Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be reached at news@hinckleynews.com.
