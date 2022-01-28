1, 2,... 10! Ready or not, here comes election season!
If we’ve learned one thing through the pandemic, it’s that politics affects us all in ways big and small. But you don’t have to hide! Find your place in politics by endorsing candidates, electing local officers, maybe running for office, and definitely making new friends at your local caucuses.
The Pine County DFL will be holding in person caucuses with registration beginning at 6:30 on the evening of February 1 at the North Pine Government center in Sandstone and at Pine Technical and Community College in Pine City. See (https://dfl.org/caucus/) for the details. Your participation is the key to keeping our democracy alive and well!
This year, in the interest of keeping our members safe and to maintain our liability insurance, all in-person attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test at registration. Thankfully, if you are unable or unwilling to attend in person, you can still participate by submitting a Non-Attendee Form (also found at https://dfl.org/caucus/) electronically to dflpine11b@gmail.com or in person at the caucus location.
We look forward to seeing you on February 1!
