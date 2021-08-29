The biennial Dixen Family Reunion was held Sunday, July 18 at the Askov Pavilion with 42 family members present. Eight family members are full-blooded Danes. Of the original nine Dixen sibling family ancestors, descendants of four, from Bertha, Ellen, Thora and Holger Dixen, were present. Greetings from absent families were extended, and there was a remembrance for those who passed away since the last reunion. Other significant family events included acknowledging births, deaths, marriages, anniversaries, school accomplishments, etc. A delicious pot-luck meal highlighted the enjoyable afternoon. Those attending include: George and Blondie Frederiksen, Laurie Jorgensen and Russell Jorgensen, of Askov; Derrell and Jean Jensen of Bruno; Bruce and Joyce Christensen and MJ McGhee, Stan and Rita Jensen of Sandstone; Sandy Weicht and Matt Weicht of Elk River; Heidi, Randall and Tanner Belanger of Grand Rapids; Donald Johnson of Valley Springs, SD; Marilyn Madison of Adrian; Richard and Jean Jensen of Lino Lakes; Frands and Jude Jensen of Moundsview; Amanda Jensen of Lino Lakes; Wendy Dixen-Dadez of New Richmond, Wisc.; Sarah Dixen of Winona; Arden and Dee Jensen of Wyoming, Minn.; Adam, Sarah, Skyy, and Lily Jensen and Isaiah Kempert of Pine City; Grete Brown Krause of Hugo; Gerald and Kathy Nelson, Justin and Margaret Nelson of Isanti; Kinsley Wilson of Stark; Margie and Rhianna Hall of Brookyn Park; David Dixen and Carol Pierce of White Bear Lake. Donations were made to the Askov Pine County Museum and Askov Fair Board as an appreciation for use of their facilities.
