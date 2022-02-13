D
ear East Central Community,
East Central Schools has moved into the second half of the school year. Our staff are focused on filling learning gaps that may have come about as a result of teaching during a pandemic. We are finding these gaps do exist for some students, but other effects of the pandemic are showing up are well. Structure, routine, and stamina for being at school all day, are areas we’ve had to reteach students. This will take time but we are committed to getting things back in order. The effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt, but overall the school year is going very well. We remain committed to prioritizing in person learning because students need to be in school with our highly trained staff to achieve socially and academically. Staff shortages are plaguing nearly every profession these days. If you hold a bachelor’s degree and are interested in being a substitute teacher your help is needed. Substitute teacher pay was recently raised to $170 per day. This has led to an increase in our number of subs, but we could use more. Often we are seeing school districts shift learning models because of staff shortages. So far, we have been able to maintain but anyone interested in subbing should contact the school district. Subbing opportunities are also available for paraprofessionals and kitchen staff.
Long range facility maintenance is an area of focus for us as we look ahead to protecting the school building our taxpayers gave us. It is hard to believe our school campus is approaching 20 years old. As our building ages a comprehensive plan is necessary to keep it looking new and keeping pace with educational trends. An important project that has been at the top of our list is the replacement of the building’s roof. The life expectancy of our roof, when the building was constructed, was said to be 20 years. Over the life of the roof a great deal of routine maintenance has been done to keep it in decent shape. Yet, there comes a time when replacement is the best course of action and that time is nearly upon us. The school board has been planning and discussing this project for the past seven years. We will continue to work through this decision in the months ahead.
Winter weather continues to have us watching the forecast as a matter of routine. As a reminder, we are not planning to have “snow days” this year. If school needs to be canceled, we would shift to eLearning days. This allows us to keep learning going and avoid altering the school calendar to make up school days. We intend to see how this goes and evaluate its effectiveness at the end of the school year and beyond. Our goal is to have school, in person, has long as it is safe to do so.
Take care everyone.
Andrew M. Almos is superintendent at East Central Schools. He can be reached at aalmos@eastcentral.k12.mn.us.
