Learning new things is always fun. This week marks the 75th anniversary of Japan surrendering to the Allied Forces to end World War II. I am a history buff, I love learning about anything and everything history related. I have studied World War II for years, I have done many reports and speeches on the subject. This week I learned about Hiroo Onoda.
Onoda was an Imperial Japanese Army intelligence officer who fought in World War II. When Japan surrendered August 15, 1945, Onoda was stationed on Lubang Island in the Philippines and had been ordered to do all he could to hamper the attacks of the Allied Forces including destroying the airstrip and the harbor. He was also instructed that under no circumstances was he to surrender or take his own life.
In October of 1945, the first leaflet was found saying that Japan had surrendered. “The war ended on 15 August. Come down from the mountains,” it read. Onoda, and his three fellow soldiers did not trust the leaflet, believing it was Allied propaganda. Later in 1945, more leaflets were dropped by air with a surrender order printed on them from General Tomoyuki Yamashita … again they distrusted the flyer.
The four men lived in the mountains on Lubang Island until one man, Yuichi Akatsu, walked away in September of 1949 and surrendered to Filipino forces in 1950. In 1952, letters and family pictures were dropped urging the other men to surrender, but the soldiers thought it was another trick. Another of the men, Shoichi Shimada, was killed in 1952 by a search party looking for the men. Kinshichi Kozuka was killed in a shootout with police in 1972. Onoda was the only survivor left.
In February of 1974, Norio Suzuki was traveling around the world looking for “Lieutenant Onoda, a panda, and the Abominable Snowman, in that order.” He found Onoda. Onoda still refused to surrender until he received orders from a superior officer.
In March of 1974, Onoda’s commanding officer, Major Yoshimi Taniguchi, who had since become a bookseller, flew to Lubang. March 9, 1974, he finally met with Onoda and fulfilled a promise he had made back in 1944: “Whatever happens, we’ll come back for you.” Taniguchi then ordered Onoda to surrender.
After being properly relieved of his duties, he turned over his sword, an Arisaka Type 99 rifle, 500 rounds of ammunition, several hand grenades and the dagger his mother had given him in 1944 (to be used to take his life if he was ever captured).
Onoda held out for nearly 30 years in the mountains of the Lubang Island. He was pardoned by Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos and returned to Japan where he lived until his death in 2014.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the editor of the Hinckley News and Pine County Courier and Managing editor for the Askov American, Hinckley News and Pine County Courier. She can be reached at editor@hinckleynews.com or 320-384-6188.
