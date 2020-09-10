Well, the verdict is in. Our vacation was definitely well worth the stress that led up to it.
We camped about 30 miles up the Gunflint Trail in a National Forest campground on Flour Lake. It was an absolutely gorgeous location. The first few days the campground was quite quiet, on Friday more campers showed up and things got a bit less peaceful, but still amazing.
The wildlife was probably the best part of the trip. When I was a kid, we camped at Elbow Lake in Cook, Minn. One year my friend Rochelle and I were sitting down by the beach where the bird feeders were and the chipmunks there allowed us to pet them. This year, I had just finished telling my six-year-old niece that story, when low and behold a chipmunk came into our camp. we noticed him eating a chip off the ground. We thought, okay let’s give this a shot. So we took some popcorn kernels in our hand and Ralph...that’s what we named him, climbed right up on our hands and started eating away. The next day we went to town and bought some peanuts just for him. He very much enjoyed them.
Another day, we were sitting around after lunch and a bird swept down and stole a piece of left over bread from a plate on the table. Within a few hours the birds were landing on our hands eating bread and peanuts right out of our hands...it was a first for me!
The biggest excitement came on Friday evening though. The adults had gone out for the evening and when we came back the oldest of the girls said, “The one night you leave us we get a visitor. His name was Wilmar.” Wilmar was a bear. They had tried to scare him off on their own, but he wasn’t afraid of them. They went to the campers next to us and they helped scare him off. He was a hungry bear though...he ate the leftover sloppy joes, a pound and a half of bacon and drank the rest of the milk that was in the cooler.
Wilbur returned a couple more times over the weekend, but found nothing more to eat.
All in all it was a very eventful vacation full of memories none of us will soon forget.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the editor of the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.