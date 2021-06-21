T
here are a few words that can make a person smile, just by hearing them. For me, it’s Auntie and Grandma Jen.
I have been an aunt since I was nine years old, but 12 years ago I became an Auntie to the best girls ever! The five of them make me smile, make me proud and make me nuts...but I would be lost without them!
The arrival of summer starts our annual tradition of having one of the twins each week. I forget how much I miss them when they are busy with school, sports, dance, ect. And it’s only going to get worse...they are heading to high school next year! So I am enjoying every minute of the time I get to spend with them.
This past year my daughter reconnected with an old friend. This friend has two adorable little girls, Belle who is five and Mouse who is three. These two sweet little cherubs started calling me Grandma Jen. Talk about making a person smile. It melts my heart everytime I hear my new favorite words!
Their energy is never ceasing! They bounce in with their ponytails and are usually all smiles, and let me tell you those smiles are irresistible. They love to go around the yard and pick dandelions for me...and I have to put them behind my ear or I get in trouble. Last week they fell in love with my peonies. I let them each have one and they carried it around like it was a treasure. I hate when they have to go home, the house is so quiet afterwards.
After my surgery, the girls and their mom would come over to check on me and see if I needed anything. They are typical little girls and were curious about Grandma Jen’s owies and had to check them out. Now Belle tells her mom that she has to come check on Grandma Jen’s tummy...just to make sure I’m okay. When they walk in the door the first thing they do is come check it out.
Even though they are not biologically my grandkids, they (and their parents) still mean the world to me, even after such a short time of them being in my life...I don’t know what I would do without them. I love being a Grandma! I now know what my mom enjoyed so much about all her grandkids.
The love and hugs I get from both Belle and Mouse and my nieces keep me going. I know I have said this before, but God has truly blessed me in so many ways.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
