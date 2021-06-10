I
t’s hard coming back to work after being gone for almost five weeks. For those of you that didn’t know, I had surgery at the end of April. It all started in March when I got sick and went to the emergency room. They did a CAT scan and the doctor came in and said “you have Renal Cell Carcinoma,” kidney cancer. Let me tell you it was a shock! I went to my primary doctor and she referred me to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
I met with Dr. Dudek, an oncologist and an amazing doctor. He explained everything to me, in terms a normal person could understand. I had done some Google research after the ER visit and I was a little, okay, a lot concerned. He put my mind at ease and referred me to a urology surgeon.
Dr. Duffy, my surgeon, was another God send in my opinion. I was scheduled to see a different surgeon, but Dr. Duffy’s schedule opened up and I met with him in the beginning of April. He explained all my options. One option was going in and freezing the tumor, but he said there was a high chance of it returning if we did that because of my age...he said I was young! The second option was to completely remove my right kidney. That option was viable, but as Dr. Duffy explained, 80% of my kidney was still fine. So we went with option three...a partial nephrectomy. On April 27,
I went down to Regions and they removed a portion of my right kidney...something I had never heard of before. The surgery was done laparoscopically with just a few small incisions and the tumor was gone.
The staff at Regions was one of the best I have ever seen. They were kind and understanding. The biopsy results showed that it was stage one and had not metastasized anywhere else in my body...what a relief that was. I will have to have CT scans every six months for the next five years to keep an eye on things, but other than still getting tired easily, I am feeling great.
While I was out, my fellow editors covered my papers for me. Other coworkers took on extra duties as well. I can not thank them enough for taking on the extra work while I recovered. Gene Johnson, owner of Northstar Media, said it best when he said “We are a family here, and family takes care of each other.” I am honored to be part of this family and am very thankful for each and every member!
I also would like to say thank you for the cards and flowers I received. I feel truly blessed to live in such a great community! Thank you all for being understanding and caring.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
