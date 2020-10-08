Fishing with a six-year-old is anything but boring. That is one thing I can guarantee!
On our camping trip last month, we took the boat out on the lake. My husband drove, we had our nine-year-old and six-year-old nieces and their dad with us. Bug, the nine year old, was so excited to go fishing, “I haven’t been fishing in forever Auntie!”
We were at the landing and Bug knew right away that she had to put on a life jacket and jumped into it with no problems. Kitty (the six year old) had many questions about said life jacket.
“Auntie, I don’t know how to swim...will this help me swim?” I reassured her that although it wouldn’t help her swim it would help her float and not drown. “What’s drown?” was the next logical question from her. After explaining it she definitely didn’t want to drown.
We finally get in the boat and out on the water. When my husband started going faster she panicked a bit and clung on to me super tight. Trying to hold onto me, while still looking over the side of the boat at the waves we were creating.
“Auntie...what happens if the boat tips over and we lose all our stuff?” I told her the boat wasn’t going to tip over, that Uncle knew what he was doing. “Are you sure Auntie?” “Yes Kitty, I’m sure!
“Auntie, if I fall in the water will the fish eat me?” “No Kitty, the fish won’t eat you, Auntie will save you.”
“Auntie...can you swim? I can’t swim.” My answer was yes sweetie, Auntie can swim and that is why you are wearing the life jacket.
“Okay,” she said.
So we get to the first spot we were going to try, she gets her brand new “Paw Patrol” fishing pole all ready and dad puts a worm on the hook.
“I want my hook way out there like dad and Uncle,” she told me. So I cast her line out for her. “That’s not far enough,” she told me, so I tried again. The third time was a charm, that is until she reeled in because the “fishes weren’t biting her hook.”
“Auntie, why the fishes not biting my hook?” I said well, they aren’t biting anyones hook right now, they must not be hungry. “Why not?” she asked. They just ate, that’s why. She seemed okay with that answer.
We tried a few more spots, and every time we moved, she got a little braver, never letting me go completely, but finally had the courage to put her hand in the water. That, to her, was the best part of being in the boat.
On our way back to shore my hat flew off and we had to turn around to get it. She thought that was pretty funny and laughed hysterically at me. I told her she better watch it or I would throw her in the water. She said “NO Auntie...don’t throw me in.” I said then don’t laugh at Auntie...she laughed again, so I grabbed her and said okay...I’m throwing you in. Being that we were closer to shore her confidence came out and she said...”Okay, you can throw me in...but I need to take my shoes off first!”
I tell you...this kid, she blows my mind every day. She is smart as a whip and cute as a button...and she will always be Auntie’s Princess.
