As many of you know, recently we distributed Chicken Alfredo Pizzas in which the ingredient list was incorrect. Specifically, “wheat” was omitted as an allergen on the label. We immediately started a volunteer recall. In working closely with USDA and MDA, the recall was deemed a level 2 recall. We are happy to report that we have accounted for the majority of those pizzas! If you should happen to see Chicken Alfredo Pizzas with barcode ending in “22201 3”, please note that that pizza DOES contain wheat, although it is not listed in the ingredients. One does not need to be concerned about the quality of the product on the pizza. One needs to be concerned if “wheat” is something you should not have. Thank you for your continued support and please do not hesitate to give us a call!
Sincerely,
Lisa and Ken Waletzko
Askov, Minn.
