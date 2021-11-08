To the Editor:
I read the article about Wayne Petersdorf and his experiences with Agent Orange and the VA. I am pleased that he is now going to receive compensation, but sadly that is not the experience that many have had, including myself. In 1968 my first husband, a new CPA, was drafted to Viet Nam. When he was discharged he was not well, and three years later was diagnosed with kidney cancer and he ultimately died at age 31. He, too, applied to the VA but was always denied. I, though, was also a victim as the spouse because I was given no acknowledgement that his illness and untimely death were “war related”. Accordingly, I received only $285 to offset funeral expenses. Over the subsequent years there have been lawsuits and finally recognition that Agent Orange was the reason many died because of the war. They just didn’t die on the battlefield. Some survivors did receive some small benefits, but even now most of us are denied benefits because we remarried. I was not in the worst shape because I had completed pharmacy school and was able to support myself, nor did I have children. But there were literally thousands who were left to fend for themselves and their families with no help from the VA. To this day it makes me angry at the politics of war and our government’s response to victims.
Judith Seidmeyer, R.Ph.
Sandstone, Minn.
