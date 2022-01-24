To the Editor:
I was taught in school that for every right that we have as Americans, we have a responsibility. However, currently, “My Rights” is a drumbeat that continues without a single “My Responsibility” attached. This is especially noticed in the pandemic .
If I believe it is my right to choose not to be vaccinated ,(which we know will help protect me from illness, help protect people I love from illness and death, help curb the pandemic, help keep people out of the hospital and ICU so that hospital are available for the treatment of other emergencies and surgeries, so that our medical people do not have to be so exhausted every day, and so that schools will be able to open for good.) then, what is my responsibility to my family and community? Or have we decided it is everyone for himself? .
Dorothy Jamison
Sandstone, Minn.
