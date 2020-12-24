Editor:
You may have noticed absences during this Christmas season in Askov. There are much fewer gatherings, if any. Santa did not have a visit at the Pine County Museum. The Christmas Tea was cancelled. The Nativity at the fairgrounds is not in place as well.
We have all had to adjust, make changes due to the COVID pandemic. Perhaps its sting is a bit sharper during the holidays. Students are primarily in distance learning, missing their holiday programs, concerts, and special events. Yet, many are doing their very best to find creative ways of honoring these events. It is just not the same.
This year, the Askov Fair Board has several members who are struggling with serious health issues, for themselves and their family members. Others are unavailable for a variety of reasons. There have been a few inquiries about the absence of Christmas decorations at the fairgrounds. I will state, with firm conviction that the fair board is honoring these holidays. There is simply not enough people who are well and able to help.
We ask for grace and understanding this year. We are planning on focusing on the meaning of the season, holding the hope that was born over 2000 years ago. When you note the changes, the losses, remember the hope born in a simple stable while the Bethlehem star lit the night sky. Christmas will come without the decorations or gathering, it will come quietly and peacefully in our hearts.
Sending all a safe and peaceful Christmas season,
Ruthie Jorgensen, President
Askov Fair Board
