To the editor,
If you would like to send a letter or make a phone call to show your support for the CIP, here are some addresses and numbers passed on to me: MN House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, 459 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155, 651-296-7026 or rep.ryanwinkler@house.mn ; MN House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, 267 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155, 651-296-5364 or rep.kurt.daudt@house.mn; MN Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, 3113 Minnesota Senate Building, St. Paul, MN 55155, 651-296-4875 or by going to the web page and clicking the link; MN Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, 2227 Minnesota Senate Building, St. Paul, MN 55155, 651-296-4166 or by going to the web page and clicking the link; Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, 130 State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155, 651-201-3400 or toll free 1-800-657-3717 or by going to the web page and clicking the mail link. If you’re wondering what to ask them there are three or four things: (1) Request that the Commissioner of Corrections take no action for one month towards relocating the CIP to allow time for legislators to draft a clean bill to fund the Department of Corrections for its COVID-19 related expenses. (2) Request that the Commissioner of Corrections present a detailed financial analysis for any proposal to relocate the CIP program from Willow River to anywhere else, including the costs to mothball the Willow River site and the costs to prepare the new CIP site. (3) Request the Commissioner of Corrections spread the pain of reducing the department’s budget deficit throughout all parts of the Department of Corrections rather than focusing the pain in the northland. (4) And for anyone living in the city of Sturgeon Lake you may add that your city will be greatly impacted by the closing of the Willow River CIP by decreased revenues for the municipal utilities, which will be a burden to the tax payers.
Kathi Bennett
Willow River
