Editor:
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Jason Rarick and Rep. Nathan Nelson in the General Election on November 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the towns and townships in the area.
Both Rarick and Nelson are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Rarick and Rep. Nelson in the General Election on November 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace
Officers Association
