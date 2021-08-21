About 90 years ago, the humble rutabaga was poised to become the symbol for Askov. The first annual Rutabaga Festival was held in honor of Askov’s chief cash field crop. The big day featured a merry-go-round, sports, parade, a dinner featuring rutabagas, music, a Bowery dance and an address by the State Legion Adjutant.
The German Band played for the festivities and a the first rutabaga Queen was elected by popular vote. Over 80 candidates signed up for the historic honor. The fair board made two rules; no trading of votes between candidates and no queen candidates could withdraw and give her votes to another.
Helen Frindt owned and operated a beauty shop in the Askov Bakery Building at the time. She “dolled up” the final queen contestants. Josephine Petersen became Askov’s first queen. According to the American, “Master Glen Mortenson did his job well as crown bearer in the coronation ceremony and he was dignified”.
Other notable events of the day included, Marvin Jensen won first prize in the bicycle parade, Wm.Barnick won first prize in the mens-over 40 foot race, “Christy” of Askov won at the shooting gallery and R. D. Petersen and K.S.Sorensen were clowns.
Due to heavy rains the morning of the festival, the merry-go-round broke down. The ground became so soft that the nine ton apparatus couldn’t stay afloat. The Askov Amusement Company worked a deal with the owner of the carousel and they purchased the machine and it stayed in Askov to be used at future festivities. At the end of the fair the Commercial Club noted a deficit of $8.13 after all of the bills were paid. Each member donated 50 cents and covered the shortage.
THE WORLD IN 1937
News stories from the past: Franklin Delano Roosevelt began his second term as President of the United States. The Japanese started a skirmish on July 7 with China that has been called the first battle of World War I. Hitler seized 5,000 works of “degenerate modern art”, while Frank Lloyd Wright created organic architecture. Joe Louis begins an 11 year reign as heavyweight champion of the world. The Hindenburg exploded at Lakehurst, New Jersey and Mussolini joined forces with Hitler. Amelia Earhart sets out to circle the planet around the equator. She disappeared a month into the flight.
New in 1937; shopping carts, drive-in banks, Spam, franchise restaurants, blood bank, antihistamines and the Golden Gate bridge.
In Pine County; the Bruno bank was robbed, Sandstone dedicated the new school auditorium and gymnasium, the St. Croix CCC camp was discontinued and occupied by WPA workers.
In Askov; C. Pedersen started a radio repair shop and the “loop” through town was tarred. The American added a new linetype machine and Sebald Motor Sales moved into the large building formerly occupied by Sorensen’s Garage. Anna Sofia Degerstrom, one of the earliest pioneers of the community passed away. She arrived in Askov in 1895.
There were rifle matches between teams from Askov, Sandstone and Finlayson held in the gravel pit west of the Kettle River bridge.
The Askov Assembly Hall burned. It served as a school house in Askov from 1906-1910.
This is a partial reprint from Centennial! Early Area History by Arla Budd for the Askov American in 2004. Budd combed through old newspapers for hours in her quest of information from bygone times.
