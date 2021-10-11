I’m getting old. I admit it...sometimes anyway.
But one thing I know, is that one is never too old to learn. I have lived in this community for my whole life. In the past couple years, I have learned things about this community that I never knew before.
When I was a kid, we didn’t learn about the Hinckley Fire, or the Sandstone Quarry. I spent quite a bit of time down in Robinson Park in my teenage years, but never took the time to learn about why it looked the way it did.
This past week, I had the honor of meeting with a few ladies at the Sandstone History Center, as well as Richard VanDerWerf. Wow, are they knowledgeable.
I highly recommend going to the History Center to check out the displays and books they have, not just on the Quarry but all of Sandstone and the surrounding area.
What an amazing history our towns have and we are blessed that we have places like the Pine County History Museum, the Hinckley Fire Museum and the Sandstone History Center to help us learn about what made our area what it is today.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
