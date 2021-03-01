Greetings,
Last week we started to receive in our mail box those seasonal catalogs for vegetables, trees, flowers, landscape plants. That, to us, signals the end of winter and we start plans for the next summer gardens and how to “out-fox” the deer and rabbits. It wasn’t that long ago when my mother felt she “had” to put up canned vegetables, fruits, and pickles. Today we have the luxury of calling it fun as we plan and dream of those familiar fresh vegetable tastes and the return of the fragrant flowers. Looking for something positive these days, I hope the pandemic has brought some of these joys of the growing process and care, and those flavors back to the young families.
The flower catalogues are another story. Apparently I got my hands on a flower bulb catalog late last summer from Amsterdam, yes the one in the Netherlands. I couldn’t help but place an order which arrived sometime in November. Last week Gary was pointing at many nice looking flower plants from Amsterdam. I didn’t have the heart, (or nerve,) to tell Gary, half the flowers he pointed at are already here, in the refrigerator. (Cough.)
It’s wonderful that the outdoors has finally turned warmer. Our older dog has become affected by the lower temperatures, just as we humans can become affected. It appears 10 degrees below zero is his breaking point, his walk has to be shorter than our driveway. But last weekend, it was a mixture of that temperature and up. I thought he would be ok just laying in the sun on Saturday afternoon.
I may have mentioned previously our 4 year old White German Shepherd knows how to open some doors. We have tried to teach him to not use his smarts spontaneously without our permission, but I am no professional trainer. My challenge is to not scold, but encourage his actions when it’s the right time. I tease Gary this is my preparation for future handicap assistance in my old age. And, this dog does like to bend the rules, testing us often.
So twice, the White Wonder made spontaneous door opening decisions this past weekend. Friday evening we were watching television when I thought I heard the chirp of bad batteries in a smoke detector. The dog jumped up and pushed his head into my line of vision with a frantic look. I heard it too, so assured him I was aware.
Gary’s hearing is terrible, but I convinced him the dogs and I heard something. The 100 pound Shepherd progressively was getting upset. But I had to find batteries, determine which one was on the blink, and get a ladder, it took us a good 15 minutes. When done, I noticed the front door was open about a half inch. I peeked in the porch and there, at the far wall was the German Shepherd, and all the other house pets lined up behind him, all sitting calmly, I smiled and invited them inside.
Over the weekend, the shepherd accompanied me as usual while I cleaned the barn, shoveling bucket after bucket of manure, hauling it out. Brewster was tethered near the house front, in the sunshine. I noticed the shepherd left my side and was gone for a good 15 minutes, but he often lays in the sunshine as I work, I didn’t worry. When I returned to the house, however, there was Brewster-inside the warm porch. The door had been slid open about 10 inches for him. Since Gary denied stepping out and opening the door, it was Sampson who helped his best friend.
Maybe I am giving the dog way too much credit, but when you think about it, the spontaneous behavior at hearing that alarm was absolutely correct. And getting his mentor into the warm porch, is pretty awesome. But lately Sampson has been admiring the view in the refrigerator, I fear my leftovers might be next on his door opening accomplishments.
The Covid-19 death toll continues to rise. Use your masks, sanitize, and practice social distancing, even after vaccination. If you have news please feel free to drop us a line, or call in your news to Maxine, 612/590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
