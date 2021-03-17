Greetings,
In case you missed it, Finlayson’s Crazy Mary’s Café re-opened last week. Gary missed their breakfast and I personally, missed their great broasted chicken.
Speaking of Gary, we had more virtual appointments last week with coordinators and doctors. Just three more hoops to jump through and then we wait for a donor match, up to six years. A nurse informed us of an outpatient surgery date for the implanting of the device for home dialysis. It looks like we are in for some serious training next. Gary happens to be a difficult match, and with many on the list it can be a long wait. If you know anyone with two kidneys-sharing one is an awesome gift. Livingdonor.org online is the place to start. Pass it on.
We local residents are reminded that our recycle center in town is not for disposing of your household garbage. If garbage is continually left, or recycle piles are left unsorted, cardboard not broken down, our center will be removed. We can do better, but if you see someone abusing our area, please say something. Let’s not lose our recycle pickup.
The spring forward date is the trigger for our Finlayson Fire Department to remind us to change all smoke detector batteries. (I hate to brag, but I got a head start on mine a couple weeks ago when the dogs and cats quietly excused themselves to the porch as the batteries chirpped.) Did you know smoke alarms only have a lifespan of 8 to 10 years. Check inside the smoke detector for manufacture date for the age of your detectors.
We still are battling the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines are helping. This past week our Pine County Sheriff’s department released a statement announcing additional vaccine availability for residents 65 years and older. The seniors not yet vaccinated are a top priority, call Essentia Health Sandstone: 320-245-5600 to get on the schedule.
A couple days after that notice came out, the Governor of Minnesota announced additional eligibility for Minnesotans with health conditions such as Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF). Essential workers from food processing plants, and folks with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness.
Those on Tier 3 were asked to wait on messages from Minnesota’s Vaccine Connector site, or contact your physician’s office. This group includes: Ages 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical condition as identified by the Center for Disease Control. 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions. 50 years and older in multi-generational housing. Essential frontline workers in agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers.
As the weeks pass, vaccination groups are getting done faster and faster. If your group has not been listed please be patient. Meantime, use your masks, sanitize, and practice social distancing, even after vaccination. If you have news please feel free to drop us a line, or call in your news to Maxine, 612/590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com. I’m always happy to hear from our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.