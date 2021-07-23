A
round eight years ago, while working at the Hinckley News, it was decided we would open a print shop. One of my then co-workers’ husband had years of experience in the printing field. That man, Steve Klumb, was so knowledgeable, funny and kind. He taught me so much in the years we worked together, but more importantly he became a great friend. He was there to listen if I needed to vent or if I had dumb questions. He never judged and he almost always had great advice for me.
He knew the printing business inside and out. It always amazed us how he could pick up a piece of paper and know the weight, grain, what colors it came in and what we could print on it. He was knowledgeable in many other aspects of life as well. If a person had a random question, Steve could probably answer it.
This man made me step out of my comfort zone with so many different things...but especially when it came to food. I am the world’s pickiest eater, or at least that is what my mom said (and Steve would agree)...but Steve wouldn’t let me not try something at least once, even when I complained about the green stuff. He taught me how to barbecue, something he had mastered and something I will always remember. Our readers loved his weekly recipes and his column...especially when it was about his dog Gunnar.
Steve held many roles in the office, from Hinckley Print’s manager to General Manager and for a while he sat here, in what is now my chair, as editor of the Hinckley News. When he retired a few years ago and I took over as editor, he was one of my strongest supporters and for that I will always be grateful.
One of my favorite sayings of his was “Let me axe you a question.” It became a running joke in the office...one that drove the more grammatically correct of us a little insane at first...but it grew on us and soon we were all saying it.
One of Steve’s favorite pastimes was golf. He would try to convince me that watching golf on TV was fun and exciting...I never did grasp that concept. I know he will be greatly missed by his friends at the golf course as well as his friends here at the papers.
Having to say goodbye to someone like Steve is not an easy task. It was so sudden and out of the blue, that I can only imagine what his wife, daughter and the rest of his family are feeling right now. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers as they work through this.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
