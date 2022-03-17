Spring is springing! While the first official day of spring isn’t until Sunday, March 20, the weather seems to be warming up and the snow and ice are melting! Spring is by far my favorite season. Flowers start blooming and the first hints of green grass will show soon. However, it can’t come soon enough in my opinion.
As most of you know already, we had to make the hard decision to close the Askov American office. While I have not had to do any of the work, I have been lucky enough to see some of the treasures found while cleaning out the building. We have some new art on our walls here in the Hinckley office. Beautiful Norman Rockwell prints that depict the inner workings of a newspaper, old signs and even a photo of the Minnesota Newspaper editors from 1915.
Another treasure found was an what we believe is an old binding machine of some kind. We have reached out to the Pine County Historical Museum to see if they would like it as a donation They have accepted the donation, however that leads to one small problem. The machine is old and made of cast iron and is approximately four-five feet tall, three feet wide and a couple feet deep. It weighs a lot.
My hope here today is to find a generous person or people who would be willing to transport this from the American building to the museum. Someone with a truck that perhaps has a Tommy lift or something similar. It will probably take more than one person to do the job.
If you are interested in volunteering your time, energy and vehicle to help a worthy cause such as preserving part of our local history please reach out to me at the number below or Kathy Bade with PCHM at 320-216-5239.
If you have ever visited the museum and enjoyed it as much as I have, you will understand the importance of preserving any artifacts we can. PCHM does an amazing job of this and there is so much we can learn from this asset in our county.
Enjoy the beautiful weather coming up!
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier and Askov American. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
