HERE WE GO again as the new virus raises its ugly head. The Omicron variant spreads more rapidly than the previous strains and could be with us for a long time.
Delta has caused more infections, especially in unvaccinated people.
My suggestion is to treat everyone as if they have the flu, wear quality masks, and wash your hands.
Churches, businesses, industry and educational facilities all are making adjustments to keep people safe and healthy.
Working from home will continue. Quarantined people who test positive need to stay out of the public.
The vaccination still looks to be the best defense to avoid serious illness. Kathy and I received our first two vaccinations in Florida and the booster back home in Minnesota. We hope you take time to be vaccinated also.
BATTERIES HAVE A life and experts tell me that heat is harder on them than cold. Whenever they die, it is not convenient. After a recent experience at an airport cell phone lot, I have marked my six-year planner to match the three year warranty. Notes or reminders on your cell phone work, too.
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN while campaigning said he would work to reunite the country. I understand distractions like the pandemic, immigration, Russian troop buildup next to the Ukraine, legislative stalemate and growing crime in large cities.
Both parties are guilty of the growing political divide far from any solutions to unification.
In Washington, it appears like political tribe is more important than law and order.
Without law and order, we have anarchy. It becomes a country without authority or governing body. We need leadership to guide us in support of our constitution.
INFLATION CONTINUES TO be the highest in decades. New cars are priced $6,000 over sticker prices and used cars are 30% higher than book value.
Grocery stores, gasoline pumps, restaurants and practically every purchase indicates inflation is strong at a 39 year high.
Some control will come with higher home mortgage interest as well as business loan rates. The Feds plan to raise interest rates three times in 2022. It will probably take six or eight times to slow inflation.
The plus side is we should see savings rates go up.
Banks now are reducing or eliminating overdraft charges and late fees to help its customers avoid these excessive penalties. They will likely recover losses by adding to interest rates for loans.
COLD WEATHER CAR starting has improved greatly with more cranking power in batteries, ignition systems, synthetic oils and quality fuels.
I had people tell me in the 30s they would place a pan with a charcoal or wood fire under the engine’s crankcase. In recent years there have been various types of electric heaters for engines.
In a 30 degree below zero trip to visit my brother Ray in Fertile, Minnesota in the early 60s, he used a torch to heat one cylinder on the V-8 and the engine started.
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, MN and owner of Northstar Media. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
