MORE AND MORE people are advocating term limits for those serving on Capitol Hill in Washington. Many people once they are elected focus on making financial benefits for themselves rather than what’s best for the American people.
We have term limits for the president and for many state legislators, governors and mayors. Why not for the senators and representatives in Congress?
Surveys show a high percentage of Americans want the terms limited.
Once you are elected to Congress, there is a lot of pressure put on the individual senator or representative to follow party lines with loyalty or lose position or appointments to various committees. To be truly independent and stand for what you are elected on and serve the best interests of the American people becomes nearly impossible.
Politicians and their friends in lobbying organizations will have nothing to do with term limits.
In order to accomplish term limits, it may take a petition of the American people to bring this as an amendment to the Constitution.
It’s time to consider term limits to affect the positive future of America.
WHY IS THERE never a headline that says, “Government program ends as its intended goal has been achieved.” Quote from Oleg Atbashian
APRIL ZIEMER, EDITOR of the Amery Free Press in Amery, Wisconsin writes in her column:
Did you know, if a statue in the park of a person on a horse has both front legs in the air, the person died in battle; if the horse has one front leg in the air, the person died as a result of wounds received in battle; if the horse has all four legs on the ground, the person died of natural causes?
THE SEASONS ARE changing and people in Minnesota and Wisconsin look forward to it. Signs of fall are hunters and their dogs getting excited and harvesting is well underway. The summer heat and drought was hard on the yields of corn and beans and has affected popular hunting areas.
Docks and boats are being pulled which gives a firsthand look at the lower water levels. Children are back in school, for the most part with masks, and the medical people are continuing to encourage vaccinations as well as flu shots. A third vaccination is also being encouraged.
MORE AND MORE people who have had vegetable gardens are doing canning. That also includes fruits they are harvesting and purchased. It all helps the budget as food prices inflate.
HEARD ON THE street: “97% of the wine purchased in the U.S. is under $14.00 a bottle.”
HIGH SCHOOL AND college football is underway. These are exciting events in our local communities.
For the pros, the Vikings and Packers are off to troubling starts. It may take more than patience to get through this season.
IN MY LIFETIME I have never seen a time when our society was so divided and hostile to each other. There is a lot of anxiety going on with COVID-19 and the Delta variant. We seem to continue to get conflicting reports from the Centers for Disease Control and our government.
Unemployment is high and so is the demand for employees. Shortages of staff are showing up in restaurants, supermarkets and all types of offices and manufacturing facilities. The people shortage is causing long waits on phone lines. You need to plan to take a day off if you want to get an airline ticket or information by phone.
The bonus employment compensation is ending and some people will be prompted to return or find a job. The high cost of child care is making some families think twice on whether or not they should have two incomes.
Many employers are allowing their employees to continue working at home. Restaurants are losing business and cutting hours and days open. Many signs in restaurants remind customers they are short of staff and they need to be patient.
STATE, COUNTY AND local elections are coming up shortly. This newspaper will provide information so you have a better idea of who you want to vote for. Voting is important. Every vote counts so be informed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.