To the Editor:
The pandemic and its devastating social, health and economic effects continue to delay a return to normal. For reasons of political fealty, some refuse to get vaccinated allowing the virus to mutate and evolve. To those refusing, I ask some questions:
You are refusing a miracle vaccine, available free of charge, locally delivered and proven to be highly effective with few side effects. Isn’t being vaccinated the common sense and smart thing for you to do?
There are, in a civil society, expectations that we will respect each other and accept the boundaries for right and wrong. This social code separates us from the rule of the mob. We cover our sneezes and coughs and perform other acts because they are the decent thing to do. Isn’t getting a vaccination in the face of a killing pandemic a considerate, decent and socially responsible thing to do?
Patriotism’s core and fundamental principle is individual sacrifice for the common good. It requires action beyond the symbolic and performative displays of patriotism i.e. flying the flag, standing for the anthem, pledging our allegiance, etc. Patriotism commands acts/deeds of sacrifice that places country ahead of personal or political gains. Isn’t your act of personal selfishness and blind adherence to political demagoguery harming the country? Isn’t getting vaccinated a patriotic and American thing to do?
If religions share a common foundational requirement it is to love thy God and your neighbor. They command, in various forms, adherence to the Golden Rule. By choosing to submit others to a life threatening virus aren’t you rejecting basic moral teaching?
Living in America doesn’t guarantee complete liberty from governmental mandates. When you drive to a restaurant you comply with dozens of government restrictions (speed limit, seat belts, right side of road, etc.) and you enter the restaurant’s door displaying signs prohibiting guns and requiring shirt and shoes. You meet people exiting to smoke outside for the safety of others and you accept these lost liberties. Democracies deny absolute liberty, just as they promise regulated freedoms. Should your freedom to be a walking bio hazard trump another person’s right to health safety?
Why are you making a political decision on a question of medical health? The short answer is because you are believing lies. You live in a world where political propaganda, faux news and lies are broadcast as truth; facts and evidence are rejected and/or denied and science/scientists are questioned, ignored and devalued. Do you really believe democracy and freedom survive in such a world?
Gary Germann
Sandstone, Minn.
