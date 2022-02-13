DURING THE PANDEMIC, volunteers have become more important than ever. They have bridged the gap for transportation, groceries, medical care, child care and overcoming loneliness.
Food shelves and food banks have been used more by families in need and volunteers have been there to sort, bag and assist in many ways.
Loss of work days due to illness, child care, and schools going to remote learning have seriously affected incomes.
Government subsidies have been cut back and the increase in inflation directly affects household incomes. The affect is greater for those with low incomes as food, fuel and medical costs take a larger chunk.
Be sure to thank those who volunteer and give yourself a pat on the back if you are one.
EVERY FALL AND winter pesky rodents like mice and rats like to find a warm place to reside for the winter. Little red squirrels can also be trouble. Traps and bait are varied by types and sizes. We have found peanut butter and cheese are good bait.
Last week I heard a new trapping idea from a longtime friend who lives in Dellwood, Minnesota. He uses a five-gallon pail with a quarter inch of cooking oil in the bottom. The rodents climb in, get oiled, can’t get out and die.
NATIONAL NEWS HAS brought attention to the record low 30-degree temperatures in Florida. One of the warnings posted is about the iguanas falling out of the trees. Don’t laugh. Living winters in Fort Myers, this is a reality. When temperatures drop into the 40s, the bodies of the cold-blooded iguanas slow down and become immobile. However, most of them survive this and as the day warms up, so do the iguanas.
GREEN IGUANAS ARE not native to Florida but were accidentally introduced as stowaways in cargo ships. They are considered an invasive species. They come from Central and South American countries close to the equator.
Our favorite cruising in the Caribbean is the Exuma islands, southeast of Nassau. A large group of iguanas live on the small island of Bitter Guana Cay. They are studied by science students who anchor near the island and come ashore by tender. We dinghy in from anchor and feed the iguanas fresh vegetables. They also live on several other islands in the Exumas. The world population has dwindled to 5,000.
DON’T FORGET VALENTINE’S Day on February 14. In addition to the United States, Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia. In Great Britain, Valentine’s Day began to be popular around the 17th century. By the middle of the 18th century, it was common for friends and lovers of all social classes to exchange small tokens of affection or handwritten notes. By 1900 printed cards began to replace written letters due to improvements in printing technology. Ready-made cards were an easy way for people to express their emotions in a time when direct expression of one’s feelings were discouraged. Cheaper postage rates also contributed to an increase in the popularity of sending Valentine’s Day greetings. Candy, flowers and dining out dominate Valentine gifts today. Remember the color of the roses you give has meaning, too. The following is a list of the color meanings of roses:
Red - love and passion
Orange - energy and desire
Yellow - friendship and joy
Green - growth and abundance
Blue - mystery and uniqueness
Lavender - wonder and enchantment
Pink - elegance and sweetness
Peach - sincerity and gratitude
Black - change and courage
White - young love and innocence
Ivory - grace and charm
Mixed colored bouquets - multiple rose meanings
NFL FOOTBALL WILL not be the same without Tom Brady. He is retiring after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowls. A disciplined and committed player who ends a remarkable career on top.
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, MN and owner of Northstar Media. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
