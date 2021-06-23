Its been a while since you have heard from me so I wanted to give you a quick update on what’s new with me.
I am still at the Hinckley office every day. I really love all the customers that come in and give me pets and the few that I get treats from.
I have been busy out on the lake kayaking, hiking in state parks and trails in the area and of course running after my ball. Now that summer is officially here, I am excited for the upcoming events happening in our area.
Finlayson’s 4th of July Celebration is coming up. I do like the good food at the picnic’s and fairs, and come nightfall, the beautiful fireworks hit the sky. They don’t scare me anymore, but I am lucky. If your animal is scared of the big booms, please keep them safe and bring them inside.
July 9 and 10 is the Corn and Clover Carnival in Hinckley I am ruff-tasticaly excited for this as my mom has already ordered my costume for the parade it will be my first parade I get to ride on a float in!
Later in summer is two more exciting events that are happening August 13 and 14 is Quarry Days in Sandstone, if you like chasing things like me head up there for the inaugural Bean Bag Tournament.
August 27 and 28 is the Askov Rutabaga Festival. I do love a good Aebleskiver and Rutabaga Sausage that is one of the best parts of this fair.
Well that it is it from me for now. I need to take a nap and dream about all the food and fun times to come.
Ruff Riley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.