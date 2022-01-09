It’s time to say goodbye to the old year and welcome a new and hopefully improved year in 2022.
I settled into my new job in 2021 and began to explore Pine County and all it has to offer. I discovered hidden gems such as the ice climbing park, the Pine County Historical Museum and many amazingly talented residents, such as Lee, the paddle maker. I didn’t dare tell him that the paddles are beautiful works of art and I would rather hang one on my wall than dip it into murky water. Bernie Tocholke may not create works of art out of wood, but he can land a tree with great precision. Then there is Finlayson resident, Roger Knudson and his Salvador Dali warped piano. Wow, just, wow. It is one of the most amazing works of art I have ever seen.
After interviewing the talented artists, I started imagining that possibly I can magically turn a block of wood into something beautiful. Then I remember my skills don’t stretch that far and decide that I will stay with my camera and continue to introduce Pine County residents through the written word. Although, I do need to replace my wood shutters on my house…
I also interviewed inspiring veterans, book authors and a couple celebrating their 75 wedding anniversary in Carlton County. The husband is a World War II veteran who met General MacArther, although he definitely was not a fan.
Worldwide, we expected that our lives were going to go back to the old normal this year, but that didn’t happen. Instead we sat in a holding pattern for most of the year waiting for the pandemic to end but instead we were hit with new variants.
It was a year of loss as thousands more people died, families were fractured, broken and forever changed between the deaths and political divides.
Racism and immigration conversations still creates a deep chasm between people. It led to riots, fights and many heated debates as well as unwarrented attacks against both.
Then, babies are born and families expand. My twin granddaughters are a beacon of hope that a brighter future is ahead.
Humans are remarkably adaptable, even though many go kicking and screaming at the idea of change.
Maybe the new normal will be better than the old normal. I am optimistic that the new year will bring many positive changes. And if I get stressed or anxious about life, there is always baby therapy. A hug from a tiny human really does make everything better.
