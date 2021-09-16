The East Central Eagles football team (7A) opened their first home game at the Bruce Harding Field on Friday, Sept. 10, against the Barnum Bombers (7A). The Sports Boosters held a tailgate picnic before the game.
Barnum came out on top 52-0. The Bombers rushed for 475 yards of offense, including 88 passing yards. The Eagles gained 126 yards, led by Hunter Colton with 61 yards rushing. Eagle Sophomore Dalton Slama led the team with 10 tackles.
Coach Terry Fawcett stated, “We got a little better this week in terms of effort, but still need to bring better intensity to practice and to the game. Some young players like Slama and Freshman Tyler Klocke are getting significant minutes that will develop them for the future.”
The five game referees at the Bruce Harding Field included Grant Harding. Grant is the son of Bruce and Bobbi Harding and a graduate of East Central.
The Eagles will host the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
