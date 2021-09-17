East Central Cheerleader Coach Hailey Hippen shares about the upcoming 2021 season.
Describe the make-up of this year’s varsity team. How many seniors, what grades can participate, etc.
This fall we are starting the season with a smaller group of cheerleaders. We have one senior, two sophomores, one freshman, and one seventh grader. Students in grades 7-12 can join cheerleading.
What are the team’s goals and priorities this season?
The team’s goals this season are to create a family-like bond, stay positive, and safely execute their stunts.
What does it take to be a cheerleader?
To be a cheerleader you need to be able to persevere through difficult stunts while keeping a smile on your face and cheering on the team.
What do you hope the students will take away from their experience?
Through this experience I hope that the students learn to rely on others and always have a positive attitude not only on the team, but in their everyday life.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team?
The group of cheerleaders this year are very hard working individuals and have already learned so much in just a couple weeks of practice.
