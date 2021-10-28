The Great River Conference cross country meet was held on Oct 19, Tuesday, at the Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley. East Central’s Jemi Keranen and Bryce McClain were named All-Conference and Sophia Watrin and Avila Burch received honorable mention.
JH Girls 3200 Meters
Tiffany Klocke 21:55
JH Boys 3200 Meters
Wyatt Clark 8th 17:31
JV Girls 5000 Meters
Lily Ludwig 3rd 26:20
JV Boys 5000 Meters
Teddy Shervheim 4th 21.52
Ramsey Keranen 9th 23:34
Varsity Girls 5000 Meters
Jemi Keranen 3rd 21:21
Sophia Watrin 11th 23:18
Avila Burch 13th 23:19
Arabella Presley 23:38
Becca Wiener 25.52
Varsity Boys 5000 Meters
Bryce McClain 9th 20.:16
Curtis McClain 21:48
East Central’s varsity girls’ team won third in the conference.
Cassie Gaede coaches the youth cross country for East Central. Two EC runners, Clara and Addie placed first and second in the youth race.
The Section 5A meet will be held in Pierz on Thursday, October 28th. The section meet is a varsity only meet and will determine who runs at the State Cross Country meet to be held in November at St. Olaf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.