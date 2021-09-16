East Central Head Cross Country Coach William Groskreutz III shares about the upcoming season.
Describe the make-up of this year’s team. I have 15 athletes this year. Six of them are in 7th or 8th grade. No seniors are on the team this year. Five boys & 10 girls.
The girls will be led by School Record holder and team captain, Jemi Keranen. She has been running very well. She won both the Quarry Days 5K & the Rutabaga Days 5K.
I also have some strong runners on the girl’s team with Mazie Gebhart, Becca Wiener, and Arabella Presley. Our 7th-grade girls should make a big impact this year too.
What are the team’s goals and priorities this season?The major goal I have for all athletes is for them to have fun. I also like to see them challenge themselves and improve on their times throughout the season.
How are your opponents looking this year? What schools do you believe will be the most challenging competitors? On the girls team, the two major opponents in the conference will be Hinckley/Finlayson and Pine City. Both teams were strong last year and will be strong again this year.
At this time, I don’t have enough boys to have a full team for scoring.
What do you hope these young athletes will take away from their sports experience? Every year, the team gels like they are a family. I’ve had athletes come from other sports because of that family feeling and the team dynamics.
Sept. 20 AWAY 4 p.m. at Pierz Golf Course, Pierz
Oct. 5 AWAY 4 p.m. at Grand National Golf Club, Hinckley
Oct. 12 AWAY 4 p.m. at Sandstone Area Golf Course, Sandstone
Oct. 19 AWAY 4 p.m. at Grand National Golf Club, Hinckley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.