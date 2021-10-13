The Dragons from Pine City came to the East Central High School facility for the Eagles’ annual “Dig Pink Night” and to play volleyball on Tuesday, October 5. Through T-shirt sales and a donation bucket the event raised $900. The money will be donated back into Pine County for Breast Cancer Awareness.
The Dragons have some excellent hitters and the Eagles fell short losing in three (10-25, 13-25, and 14-25).
Mallory Hartl, Julia Fornengo, and Aly Huntington all had an ace serve for the Eagles. Abby Priske, Julia Fornengo, Anna Hansen, and Lidia Fornengo served 100% from behind the serving line.
Mallory Hartl led the team with 3 kills. Lidia Fornengo, Huntington, Audrey Harris and Gracie Hartl each added 2 kills.
Abby Priske had 3 set assits; Mallory and Gracie Hartl each had 1.
Huntington led the team with 10 digs, Brenna Miller had 7, Izzy Olson and Gracie Hartl each had 6.
East Central has two regular season games left. On Monday, October 18, they will host McGregor and on Tuesday, October 19, they will be at Ogilvie. The Eagles are in the Great River Conference and Section 5A for the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.