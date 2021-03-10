The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team played three games this past week with wins over Isle on Tuesday, March 2, and Rush City on Thursday, March 4, and a loss to Pine City on Friday, March 5.
Parents’ night and senior night was held on Tuesday, during the Isle game and Coach Darren Fogt said there was plenty of emotions. “It will certainly be sad to see these seniors go but at the same time it is exciting to watch them grow into young men and make their way in the world.” The Eagles got off to a fast start and led 61-10 at the half and won the game 99-36. Wes Watrin led the team with 21 points, Adam Fornengo 17, Clay Nelson 16, Karamo Touray 12, Nathan Zielinski 10, Dezmon LeTexier and Tyler Thorvig each had 7, Gabe Koland 5, Brandon Kenowski and Hunter Colton each had 2. Touray pulled down 16 rebounds.
On Thursday night, the Rush City Tigers were at East Central and EC won this contest 83-71. The Eagles needed this win if they wanted to have any chance to claim the conference championship. In the first half, the Eagles hit a few threes against a tough defensive Tiger team. Eagles led 43-28 at the half. Coach Fogt said they “needed that lead because the Tigers came out fast and furious in the second half and cut the lead to under 10 many times.” In the second half, the coach said each time someone stepped up for them. “Kenowski had a fantastic second half, Watrin and Thorvig were solid as usual and the combination of Fornengo and Touray was too much for Rush City.” Watrin led the team with 23, Thorvig had 20, Kenowski 17, Fornengo 13, Nelson 5, Zielinski 3, snd Touray 2. The Eagles made 12 of their 27 shots from the three-point line.
The Eagles went to Pine City on Friday and had a hard-fought battle. Coach Fogt said, “We got down early and just couldn’t seem to make anything. We managed to come back within three at half and then came out the second half and got down by 10 again.” The coach stated that they came back again and had it down to four points late in the second half but they couldn’t get over the hump. The game ended Pine City 73, EC 55. Thorvig led the team with 22, Kenowski had 13, LeTexier and Watrin each had 9, and Fornengo 2.
If the Eagles defeat Ogilvie on Thursday, March 11, at home, they will share the conference championship with Pine City. Fogt said Rush City and Pine City are both AA schools. “I couldn’t be more-proud of the boys.”
