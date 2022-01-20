The first game of the week for the Eagles was at Mora on Thursday, Jan. 13. The East Central Eagles came out and had a couple of turnovers early that let Mora get out to a 10-2 lead. Then they settled in and battled back. At the end of the night the Mustangs just had too many horses in the stable and they wore the boys down. The Eagles lost 66-30.
The Eagles were led by Kyle McDonald with 14 points, Jacob Dixon with 5, Hunter Colton with 6, and Nathan Zielinski with 3. Also featured in this game was senior Damien Bogg’s first varsity points, he scored a late bucket for two points.
Next up was the much anticipated Friday night match-up against the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars on January 14. The Eagles knew it was going to be a battle and it certainly was. They jumped out to an early lead due, in a large part, to the hot shooting of Kyle McDonald. He went 5 for 5 from 3-point land in the first half. The defense that the Eagles played was much improved over recent games, holding the Jaguars to 27 percent shooting on the night.
The Eagles held a 12-point lead at halftime and they built on that lead in the second half getting it up to as much as 16. Hinckley-Finlayson came roaring back though and got it down to three points. Some timely shooting by Hunter Colton and great defense and free throws from Warren Carlson helped to hold the lead. The Eagles won 64-53 at home.
The leading scorers from the Hinckley-Finlayson game were: Hunter Colton with 21, Kyle McDonald 19, Nathan Zielinski 13, Warren Carlson with 5, Jacob Dixon 3, Ben Carlin 2, and Charlie Higgins 1. Nathan Zielinski was the beast on the boards, pulling down 12 huge rebounds on the night. The Eagles shot 45 percent overall which played a huge part in the outcome.
The win catapulted the Eagles into the top three in the conference with a huge game against the Pine City Dragons that was played on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Eagles 5A (4-8) will host Ogilvie 5A (7-4) and Wrenshall 7A (5-4) on Monday, January 24. The Eagles have a road trip to Rush City 6AA (6-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
