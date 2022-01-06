East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team played Plainville-Elgin-Millville. They are a very good 1AA (4-0) team that has size and speed. East Central just couldn’t match up with their physicality. The boys played hard though, and definitely got better. Kyle McDonald led East Central with 17 points, Nathan Zielinski had 13, Jacob Dixon 4, Nic DePaulis 2 and Hunter Colton 7. The Eagles lost 45-88.
Next up on Thursday, December 30, was a decent Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 5AA (1-5) team, the host team. The Eagles played well against them, their defense picked up a bit. The game was close throughout, but in the end, the Eagles had to foul to try and get the win and it went upside down on them. They lost 60-43. Nathan Zielinski led with 18 points, Hunter Colton had 11, Ben Carlin 6, Kyle McDonald 5 and Jacob Dixon had 3 for the Eagles. We are continually growing as a team and now that we’re done with the Christmas season, we will get down to putting in some hard work and getting better during our conference grind.
East Central was looking forward to their matchup with Braham that was Tuesday, January 4. The Eagles have two home contests, on Friday January 7, they will face Swanville 5A and on Monday, January 10, Moose Lake Willow River will be at East Central.
(0) comments
