The East Central Eagles boys’ basketball team is undefeated with two more wins this past week.
The Eagles were guests at the Isle High School gymnasium on Tuesday, January 26. EC came out on top with a 73-44 victory. Coach Darren Fogt said “We played solid defense and shot well from behind the arc, as well as shooting well from the free throw line.” Wesley Watrin led the team in scoring with 22 points. He was six for 11 from the three-point line and had four assists. Tyler Thorvig put in 19 points and 10 assists to go along with six steals. Karamo Touray grabbed nine rebounds. Adam Fornengo scored 10 points. The Eagles scored 13 two-point shots and 14 three-point buckets.
The Pine City Dragons came to the Eagles gymnasium on Thursday, January 28. The Dragons were 4-0 coming into the game, defeating Onamia, Esko (81-71), Ogilvie and Braham. Coach Fogt stated, “The boys played with great defensive energy and had enough offense to get the job done in a 69-51 victory.”
Thorvig led the Eagles with 20 points and also had eight rebounds while controlling the ball against the Pine City pressure all night. He was seven for eight at the free throw line. Watrin put in 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Touray was the rebounding leader with 16 and scored 10 points. Dez LeTexier had eight points and three assists. Brandon Kenowski had eight points and three assists to go with nine rebounds and two steals. Clay Nelson laid in two buckets and swished a free throw. Fornengo scored his four points in the second half.
The Eagles go to McGregor on Monday, February 8. Their game with Onamia was scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, has been changed to Thursday, February 18. They will go to Ogilvie on Friday, February 12, for a 7:15 p.m. game.
