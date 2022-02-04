The East Central Eagles had a busy week this past week with three games. They played the Wrenshall Wrens on Monday, January 24. The Wrens were a scrappy team that the Eagles came out and got a lead on. The Eagles played well in the first half and got to halftime with a 10 point lead. East Central just plain couldn’t hold onto it in the second half. They lost by four, this was one of those losses that hurt. No excuses, the team just didn’t get it done and should have.
“The Wrenshall game is the first game this year that I felt we should have won and we didn’t, we will use it as a learning experience,” said Coach Darren Fogt. The final score was 65-61 Wrenshall. Nathan Zielinski led the Eagles with 31 points, Kyle McDonald 15, Jacob Dixon 8, Hunter Colton 3, Ben Carlin 2, along with 8 rebounds, Warren Carlson and Xavior Letexier each with one point a piece.
Next up was a match up with the Rush City Tigers on Tuesday, January 25. The Tigers are a solid squad and they were much too much for the Eagles. East Central stayed with the Tigers for a little bit in the first half but their physicality was too much for the Eagles. The Tigers out muscled and out rebounded our squad. Rush City won 91-39. Zielinski scored18 points, Dixon and Colton 6 each, McDonald 5, Letexier 4, Zielinski and Dixon with 6 rebounds each.
Friday night the team had to make amends for their sub-standard week and had a matchup with the Mille Lacs Raiders. The boys came out and put it on them right away and never let up. The Eagles had a 33-8 lead at the half and won the game 61-23. Zielinski led the scoring with 28 points, followed by Dixon with 11, Colton with 7, Carlin 4, McDonald 3, Charlie Higgins 3, Letexier 3, and Carlson with 2. McDonald and Dixon tied for the lead in rebounds with 7.
Thursday, February 3, the Eagles will travel to Hinckley for another big conference game. McGregor will come to the East Central gym on Monday, February 7 and Rush City will be there Tuesday, February 8. Game times are 5:45/7:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.