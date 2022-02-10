The East Central Eagles had only one game last week. It was a tough one against the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Eagles struggled to make most of their shots.
The Eagles struggled to shoot 3-pointers as well. They were one for 22. It was a tough one. At the end of the day the boys kept fighting, but their cold shooting was too much to overcome. The Eagles lost 60-41.
Nathan Zielinski and Jacob Dixon each had 11, Carlin and McDonald 4, Hunter Colton 9, and Nic Depaulis 2. Jacob Dixon led the team with 13 rebounds.
Friday, Feb. 11, the Eagles (6-12) will go to Braham (5-14). On Monday, Feb. 14, the Eagles will host Swanville (7-6). Game times are 5:45/7:15.
