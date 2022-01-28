The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team played Mora, Pine City and Ogilvie this past week.
On Monday, January 17, East Central lost to Mora at home 40-56. Kenzie Ludwig was the leading scorer with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Lori Grundmeier and Aly Huntington each scored 7 points. Elsie Laursen put in 6 points, Carly Watrin 4, Izzy Olson 3, and Raina Zaudtke 3.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Eagles lost to Pine City at home 27-63. Josie Ford led the team in scoring with 8 points, Izzy Olson 6, Elsie Laursen 5, Kenzie Ludwig 4, Lori Grundmeier and Mason Belanger each had 2 points.
On Friday, January 21, East Central lost at Ogilvie 31-65. Kenzie Ludwig and Elsie Laursen led the Eagles with 7 points each. Jemi Keranen had 5 points, Aly Huntington 4, Lori Grundmeier, Lilly Podlewski, Raina Zaudtke, and Josie Ford each had 2 points.
Coach Peter Rogotzke said “The girls played hard all three games and continue to get better each game and week.”
The Eagles traveled to Wrenshall on Monday, Jan. 24 and were hosts to Rush City on Tuesday, January 25. On Friday, January 28, the Eagles have a road trip game against Moose Lake Willow River 7AA (4-9) in Willow River. Game times are 5:45/7:15.
(0) comments
