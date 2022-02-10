East Central Eagles had parent’s night on Friday, February 4, against Hinckley-Finlayson. The Eagles lost 40-67.
Aly Huntington led the Eagles with 16 points. Lori Grundmeier, Kenzie Ludwig, Carly Watrin and Izzy Olson each had 4 points. Chandra Nelson had 3 points, Lilly Podlewski and Elsie Laursen 2 points. Jemi Keranen had 1 point.
“The girls played hard the whole game and we just couldn’t score consistently enough. I want to thank all of the parents that continue to support us through the years and travel to our games. They are amazing at supporting the girls and our program and we couldn’t do it without them.” said Coach Peter Rogotzke.
This coming week the Eagles have senior night on Thursday, February 10, against Braham at East Central. Tuesday, February 15, the Eagles will play their last regular scheduled game at South Ridge in Culver, north of Cloquet.
